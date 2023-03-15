Canon wants to catch up with the EF lineup for RF lenses by 2028

Canon wants to quickly expand its range of lenses with the RF bayonet. This was announced by Vice President Takeshi Tokura in an interview with the Japanese business newspaper Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun. Tokura said there will continue to be “seven to eight” new optics released every year.





Tokura’s statements were published, among other things, by the Japanese news aggregator Replayed Newswitch. Accordingly, the Canon manager currently sees the “basic range” of RF lenses reached. So far there are around 30 lenses for the mirrorless system, most of them in full format. But there are over 70 lenses available for the EF mount from the DSLR era, and that’s from Canon alone. Tokura did not deal with third-party providers, who reportedly have to purchase expensive licenses for the RF bayonet.

Mirrorless remain the focus

Based on his information, it is easy to calculate that parity with the EF lenses should be reached in four to five years if Canon can keep up with the new releases. That would mean that by the end of 2028, as many RF lenses would be available for EF as there are now, even with just seven new lenses a year – assuming Canon doesn’t expand its range of RF devices significantly. As Tokura also said, the focus of all new developments is on mirrorless systems.

As in the camera industry, new lenses are often presented together with new cameras. Recently there was a 24-50mm for full format and a 55-200mm for APS-C along with the announcement of the EOS R8 and R50.

















(huh)

