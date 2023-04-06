“Can’t see any major change in crime”

Several notable events have taken place in northern Värmland in recent months. But despite that, there is no visible increase in crime, according to the police.
– Overall, I think we are on a similar line as before, says Morgan Olsson, acting local police area manager.
The incidents concern, among other things, deaths among young people who have been linked to drugs, but also the suspected murder in Hagfors that took place earlier in the week. Even if there is no clear increase in crime, major events can affect society.
– That can create a concern, says Morgon Olsson.
