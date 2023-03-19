Capacity, controls, door opening and more than 600 troops: this will be the operation for the classic

This afternoon, from 4:30 p.m., Gimnasia and Estudiantes will face each other in a new edition of the La Plata classic (See: https://www.eldia.com/nota/2023-3-19-4-3-7-en-un-partido-de-contrastes-marcados-triperos-y-pinchas-quieren-dar-el-golpe-deportes).

For this meeting, a large police operation will be deployed, which will have more than 600 troops (approximately 650), with several controls prior to entering the stadium and with the recommendation to go early to avoid the crowding of people in the vicinity of it.

In turn, the stadium will be enabled for 30,973 spectators and the doors will open at 1:30 p.m., that is, three hours before the game begins.

On the other hand, it is recalled that there will be no sale of generals or stalls either at 60 and 118 or at the 4th street headquarters. Members must enter with a card with up-to-date quota and with ID in hand.

Finally, from the organization they confirmed that it will not be possible to enter with plastic bottles, pieces of paper and umbrellas must have a plastic tip.