Capitols in several states evacuate after receiving bomb threats

WASHINGTON — Several U.S. capitols received bomb threats Wednesday morning that led to brief evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of explosives was found.

The warnings came after a wave of fake news of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated their offices or buildings. Lawmakers from Kentucky and Mississippi have begun meeting in legislative sessions.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Capitol was evacuated while state police investigated a threat received by the Secretary of State’s office. He said everyone was safe and that authorities were aware of similar threats to other offices across the country. The threat was received as Kentucky lawmakers were meeting in the Capitol Annex for ethics training.

Public safety officials locked down the Mississippi Capitol Wednesday morning following a bomb threat on the second day of the legislative session. The state Senate delayed its morning meeting after the building was evacuated and bomb-sniffing dogs surrounded it before the all-clear was given.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further threats to the Capitol or surrounding buildings,” said Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Shutdowns were brief in most states.

The Montana Capitol building reopened in less than two hours after a sweep of the building was conducted and the threat was determined not to be credible, Department of Administration spokeswoman Megan Grotzke said.

Other states received a threat, but did not close. A “mass email” was sent to “several state entities” in Wyoming, but it was determined not to be a security threat and no offices were closed, said Kyle McKay, a lieutenant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Several public officials have been the subject of “swatting” calls in recent days. Swatting is a prank call to emergency services intended to provoke a police response.

Source: With information from AP