Captain Tsubasa: Female version of Oliver Atom comes to life in this interesting cosplay

His goals moved millions of boys and girls around the worldeither. He started as a small striker and ended up being the top representative of the Japan team. Yes, we are talking about Captain Tsubasa, better known as Oliver Atom in our borders.

The protagonist of Supercampeones changed his destiny when he was a mere child. He was going to study at San Franciso and ended up changing schools, to be able to play with his friends from Ñiupi and be able to face Benji Price.

It took days to get from half court to the opposite goal. And you never knew what time the game timer marked. The truth is that while you watched them do stunts on the field, you got excited hoping that Oliver, Tom or Bruce could score a goal.

Officially there is no female version of Super Champions. However, that is not a problem for Elia Fery, since the Mexican model grabbed a Ñiupi uniform and put on the footballer’s look to celebrate Women’s Day, which was on March 8.

The cosplayer has white shorts with light blue lines. She also wears the shirt of the same color and light blue details on her arms and neck. She decided not to put the ‘Ñ’ of the school team that Oliver represented. She went by the ‘T’ indicating the original name of the animated series in Japan.