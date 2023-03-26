Capture Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing

Mexico City.- Harry Styles and model Emily Ratajkowski sparked romance rumors after they were caught kissing in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday night.

According to information from media such as TMZ and Daily Mail, the two celebrities shared a romantic moment, regardless of whether people looked at them together, at the exit of a nightclub.

According to reports, both Styles and Ratajkowski were standing in the rain after hanging out at the club, sharing the dance floor.

Some videos and images circulated on social networks where the couple is seen exchanging passionate kisses and dancing together.

Harry Styles is in that city on the occasion of his Love On Tour, so it is speculated that the supermodel enjoyed the show of the interpreter of “As It Was” on March 24.

The kiss between the two celebrities is a sign that the relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde is already in the past, it is also part of the singer’s rumors about the outings and appointments he had with a mysterious woman.

The identity of the new conquest of the Grammy winner had not been revealed until this weekend when the Daily Mail newspaper revealed that it is Emily Ratajkowski, who a few months ago ended a fleeting relationship with actor Pete Davidson.