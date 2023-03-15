Capture of migrants on the southern US border decreases

Mexico City.- The number of migrants detained at the southern border of the United States decreased 19 percent in February of this year compared to the same month in 2022.

The Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym in English) reported the detention of 128,877 migrants who tried to cross into the US from Mexico last month, 36 fewer than in January and 30,293 fewer than a year earlier.

“The new border control measures kept the total number of February encounters about the same as January,” Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement.

Twenty-five percent of the apprehensions involved migrants who had already been apprehended at least once in the year prior to crossing the border, compared to an average of 14 percent for the 2014-2019 period.

The main country of origin of the migrants detained last February was Mexico, with 65,890. It was followed by Haiti, with 14,441; Guatemala, with 14,289; and Venezuela, with 13,775.

Meanwhile, the number of Cubans and Nicaraguans captured decreased drastically, the first going from 16,657 in February 2022 to 6,548 last month, and the second from 13,356 to 3,326.

“The continued drop in Border Patrol encounters (arrests) demonstrates the effectiveness of the measures announced by the Administration on January 5, 2023, expanding safe and orderly legal processes for migration and applying sanctions to those who do not avail themselves of those processes,” CBP said.

Last February, he explained, 22,755 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans -including immediate family members- were paroled to enter the US by the CBP Field Operations Office, through the established processes. for Venezuelans in October 2022 and extended to additional nationalities in January of this year.