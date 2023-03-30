Car insurance: why your premium does not increase too much in 2023

After a near-stability in 2022, the car insurance premium is slightly up this year, according to the latest lesfurets barometer. Unfortunately, a “catch-up” is still expected for next year.

Your car insurance has not (yet) increased too much. This is what should be remembered from the latest barometer published by the online comparator lesfurets, which noted an average premium of 736 euros in 2022, stable compared to 2021 (734 euros).

A “2021 effect”

“A consequence of a paralyzed new car market and lower claims with the confinements still present in 2021, which limited traffic and therefore the number of accidents, which is reflected in the premium to be paid in 2022” , summarizes Cédric Ménager, general manager of lesfurets since last September, to explain this relative stability of prices.

The crisis in the new market since 2020 is in fact increasingly affecting the second-hand market, with a supply, especially of recent vehicles, which is falling sharply. Result: an aging of the park, and therefore lower premiums with a residual value oriented downwards. The average age of passenger vehicles tested on comparators in France has thus fallen from just over 10 years in 2020 to almost 12 years last year. And the share of vehicles aged 16 and over has increased from 20% to 27%.

Another phenomenon perceived by the comparator, consumers who seek to gain purchasing power: with more and more requests to change the insurance of an existing vehicle, or to lower the level of guarantee, from all risks to third.

Inflation that is already affecting the youngest

Note that if the premium remained stable in 2022, this does not concern all age groups. The youngest, who already pay more for their insurance, have seen increases of 2% for 18-25 year olds (average premium at 1257 euros) and 3% for 26-35 year olds (831 euros on average).

Conversely, the premiums are down in the same proportions for the oldest, from 46 years old, with 599 euros on average in 2022 for 46-55 year olds, and 530 euros from 56 years old. The latter have on average an older vehicle, and consequently, insure it more often to a third party, enough to lower the bill.

“Young people continue to pay more than an experienced driver, with 46% considered as ‘bad drivers’ (see box), against 14% for the population as a whole”, analyzes Cédric Ménager.

Beyond 950 euros on average in Ile-de-France

The premiums per motorization also allow you to see that electric power can help reduce your annual bill. With lower mileage, the 2022 average is 537 euros, compared to 684 euros for a petrol model and 721 euros for a diesel.

Another explanation: the special tax on insurance agreements (TSCA) which does not apply to electric cars and which “can represent up to 33% of the premium”, recalls Cédric Ménager.

There are also strong regional disparities, with an average premium of 960 euros in Ile-de-France and 982 euros in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, the highest in France, and conversely, 689 euros in Brittany.

Watch out for 2024

While some motorists have already paid for their green sticker this year, for those who have not yet paid it, the increase should remain limited until the end of 2023, at 5/6% thanks to To an agreement between insurers and the governmentwhich tries somehow to limit the sources of inflation.

But a more significant increase is already expected for 2024, in particular with the repercussion of two sources of inflation: the rise in labor costs and those of spare parts.