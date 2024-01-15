Car invades the portal of a home in a spectacular accident in Miami

A spectacular accident occurred this Monday morning in Miami, where a driver lost control of his car and ended up in the doorway of a home.

The owner of the house released a video in which the vehicle can be seen, turned completely upside down and crashed into the wall that surrounds the portal, which luckily is higher than the sidewalk.

According to the man’s account, he was apparently sleeping when the roar of the collision woke him up.

“I jumped in bed and when I went out to the porch, I saw a car parked in the porch of my house,” he said, annoyed.

According to the information, shared on Instagram in the user’s account miami problems, The driver of the car was drunk and was speeding.

The recording shows how the car ended up after leaving the street, colliding with the garbage container in front of the residence and with a car that was parked, before finally coming to rest on the porch.