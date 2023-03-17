Car stolen at ‘gunpoint’ was recovered in Progreso

After the report of heist of a car in Meridaauthorities implemented an operation to find the vehicle and it was located in Progress.

According to information issued by the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), on Thursday night an operation was carried out in the eastern area of ​​the port of Progreso in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to locate a silver Toyota Yaris vehicle.

As we opportunely disclosed in The Truth News, A man denounced through social networks that three subjects stole his vehicle at ‘gunpoint’ in a subdivision north of Mérida, for which he went to the Public Ministry and filed a complaint.

The vehicle was reported as stolen in networks and before the Public Ministry.



Following the complaint, agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI), of the SSPTogether with the FGE, they gathered evidence to request an arrest warrant from a Control Judge against the possible perpetrators.

The test data indicates that the owner of the vehicle denounced on social networks that three people carried a knife and a firearmwith which they threatened the complainant and proceeded to strip him of his vehicle on the Mérida-Progreso federal highway near the Komchén police station.

Stolen car was in progress

The car was recovered in a property in Progreso.



investigations by the authorities, They took them to a property located on 46th Street at 29 and 31 in the Ismael García neighborhood, in the port of Progreso.

Although the car was recovered, the authorities indicate that due to the secrecy of the investigations, it is not possible to reveal more information, but the SSP and the FGE are working to arrest those involved in the robbery.

