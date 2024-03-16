Cara Delevingne’s mansion destroyed by fire in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES.- The house in Los Angeles of the model and actress Cara Delevingne was destroyed in a fire on Friday.

One firefighter was taken in fair condition to a hospital with unspecified injuries, and an unidentified person in the home suffered minor smoke inhalation, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Delevingne shared several Instagram stories referring to the fire after TMZ reported that the house in the Studio City neighborhood engulfed in flames during the early hours belonged to her. Delevingne is currently performing in a production of Cabaret in London’s West End and was apparently not at home.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story home and found intense fire in the rear, which destroyed a bedroom and spread to the attic, Prange said. Once the firefighters made sure everyone was out of the house, they took a defensive position and the roof collapsed. It took more than two hours to put out the flames.

Hours later, Delevingne shared a video showing a street full of fire trucks with flashing lights.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people who have shown up to help,” another Instagram story reads.

A third Instagram story showed a photo of two cats with the caption: My heart is broken today, I can’t believe it, life can change in the blink of an eye, appreciate what you have. Later, the model clarified with another publication that her cats were not injured in the fire.

The house matches one that appeared in a 2021 profile in Architectural Digest. It is made of white brick, has two swimming pools and two trampolines in the backyard, and was built in 1941 for the Von der Ahe family, founders of the Vons supermarket chain.

Delevingne and her designer added playful elements, including a costume room for costume parties, a bathroom that is a monument to David Bowie, poker and billiards rooms, and a ball pit.

“If I’m having a bad day, I just go in the ball pit,” Delevingne told the magazine. You can’t really cry in a ball pit.

Representatives for Delevingne did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Delevingne, 31, was born in London and became widely known as a model in the early 2010s, then began acting, appearing in the 2016 DC Comics film Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (Valerian and the city of a thousand planets) from director Luc Besson from 2017.

He also appeared in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in 2022, and in FX’s American Horror Story in 2023.

FUENTE: AP