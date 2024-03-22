CARAS Magazine recognizes journalist Valeria Marn

MIAMI.- The magazine CARAS recognized the professional career of the journalist deportiva Valeria Marn and her impact, awarding her the 10 Most Influential Women in Media award.

“It is an honor to share this recognition with women who are media institutions in their respective areas. This recognition is a great motivation to continue practicing quality journalism and continue enjoying what we are most passionate about. Thank you CARAS for this moment unique and unmatched! Thank you to each of the honorees for their work, for opening paths and being an example for all of us. Thank you,” said Marn.

With perseverance, professionalism and charisma, Marín has made her way in the sports entertainment industry, establishing herself as one of the most influential communicators in this field. Currently, Valeria Marón has a space on the Mexican-American subscription channel TUDN.

FACES Awards

The mission of the CARAS Women in the World of Communication Awards is to highlight the career and influence of female communicators in Mexico.

Elena Poniatowska, Lolita Ayala, Maxine Woodside, Mara Patricia Castaeda, Paty Chapoy, Paola Rojas, Karla Iberia Sánchez, Vanessa Huppenkothen, Danielle Dithurbide and Valeria Marn, were the figures selected by the magazine to integrate the prestigious recognition in 2024.

The award ceremony took place at the Codesa DF Hotel, owned by Grupo Habitat, in an environment where the accomplished artists shared their experiences and how they have fought to achieve their goals.

CARAS magazine is known in Mexico as a reference in the world of entertainment, social, cultural, lifestyles, fashion, beauty, travel, royalty and gourmet.