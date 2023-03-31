Cardinal and youth bishop as Munster fans

Schruns, Tschagguns. (sco) Two high church dignitaries honored the Montafon in March: first Cardinal Schönborn and later the youth bishop Turnovszky.

Christoph Cardinal Schönborn found time to visit his Montafon homeland. Together with the Schruns parish and parish moderator Hans Tinkhauser, the Viennese archbishop commemorated the former provincial governor, who died on January 27 at the age of 95, at a mass in the Minster. D. Martin Purtscher. Of course, for the entire worship service, Countess Eleonore Schönborn, mother of the cardinal, who died on February 25 last year at the age of 102, was also to be included in prayer.

“The” Montafon recommendation

Several days later, parish moderator Tinkhauser was also able to welcome Vienna’s Auxiliary Bishop Stephan Turnovszky to the Minster; he had come to the Montafon with friends to take a week’s vacation. With his visit to the Minster, the chemist followed a recommendation from Cardinal Schönborn. “The Minster is beautiful,” enthused Turnovszky, who is assigned the position of youth bishop in the Austrian Bishops’ Conference.

The youth bishop had already been a guest the day before in the parish and pilgrimage church of Tschagguns, where he also led the mass. The Scripture proclamation of the day in question, the readings and the gospel, spoke of the water. “This brings up the great theme of the Easter Vigil: renewal of baptism, baptism. We are united to Christ by the water of baptism. It is He who saves, who forgives sins, who gives good, loving, happy life,” said Turnovszky.

In the Austrian Bishops’ Conference, the qualified chemist is assigned the function of youth bishop. “If you come to the Montafon, you have to visit the Minster”