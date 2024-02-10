Caribbean Series 2025 will have one less team

MIAMI.- The Mexicali 2025 Caribbean Series has a high bar to super, this edition’s tournament in Miami can be declared successful after having brought more than 330,000 fans to LoanDepot Park and having high-level games.

The city of the sun surpassed the numbers of Caracas 2023, which seemed like they could not be reached. Will Mexico respond? The Aztec country has been the best organizer of the event, but already has one less team.

“Mexicali is the headquarters, let’s be clear, and there are six teams. In June they will determine who the guests are,” Juan Francisco Puello Herrera, president of the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, told Nicaraguan journalist Fernando Rayo.

Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela have their place assured as permanent members. So Curacao, Panama and Nicaragua will have to wait these months to find out which of them will not participate in the 67th edition of the tournament.

It does not indicate that Nicaragua would be the one left out after not having won a game in Miami. They even received a no hitter. However, their participation in the city of the sun could have been due more to the number of migrants from that country who live in South Florida.

But two of those three could be absent if Cuba is invited to the tournament again.

“It is something that we still do not know, if I must say that Cuba, regardless of the relationship that I have with the Cuban Baseball Federation for many years, I remind you that I spoke about this about Cuba’s participation in the Caribbean Series since 1993 and it was achieved on Margarita Island (2014) many years later, but always at the doors of the Federation and the Caribbean Series are open to Cubans, not to Cubans, to the Cuban Baseball Federation”said the leader according to the specialized portal pelotacubanausa.com.

Cuba had returned last year when the edition was held in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, a country that is taken over by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.