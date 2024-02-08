Caribbean series available for the regime, not for Cubans according to the commissioner of the Confederation

MIAMI.- The 2024 Caribbean Series in Miami had Cuba absent, despite the large number of people from that country who live in South Florida. Due to logistical issues, according to some of the organizers, those from the Island were not there and seeing them again in an edition of the regional tournament is a mystery year after year.

For 2025 the Caribbean Series moves to Mexicali and it is still not known if Cuba will participate, although for the commissioner of the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, it is a wish. It is expected to be carried out with six teams, the four permanent members and two guests who have not decided.

“It is something that we still do not know, if I must say that Cuba, regardless of the relationship that I have with the Cuban Baseball Federation for many years, I remind you that I spoke about this about Cuba’s participation in the Caribbean Series since 1993 and it was achieved on Margarita Island (2014) many years later, but always at the doors of the Federation and the Caribbean Series are open to Cubans, not to Cubans, to the Cuban Baseball Federation”said the leader according to the specialized portal pelotacubanausa.com.

Cuba had returned last year when the edition was held in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, a country that is taken over by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

Embed – Juan Francisco Puello confirms that only 6 TEAMS will participate in the 2025 Caribbean Series and Nicaragua is not yet guaranteed to play in Mexicali the next editionpic.twitter.com/DB6vLzvYcd — Fernando Rayo (@Rayo2Fer) February 8, 2024

Puello happy with Miami

The public responds in the third Caribbean Series played in Miami. Until the first game of the tournament semifinal, 272,231 tickets had been sold. Record for an edition. The mark for the most tickets issued for a match was also reached.

“Public attendance has been incredible, sustained support from many Latin fans who reside in Miami, other parts of the United States and the nations of the Region,” commented Puello, while expressing that the CBPC platform has been “a fundamental axis” to make all this possible.