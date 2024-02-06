Caribbean Series in Miami aims to break attendance record

The Caribbean Series in Miami is a success. In the first five days, 201,963 tickets were sold to enter the Loan Depot Park. The 66th edition, played at the Miami Marlins stadium, is ready to surpass the best ticket sales in the history of the tournament, obtained last year.

With four days left, including the semifinals, the game of honor for third place and the grand final next Friday, it is expected that the 247,317 tickets sold in Caracas will be exceeded in 2023, according to records Baseball Reference.

The last edition had the particularity of being played between eight teams and two stadiums, having one more match per day than in Miami. The games were played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium and the La Guaira Forum.

“It’s been spectacular. The energy. The fans coming to the stadium, the juices on the field. They have really been spectacular days and let’s wait to see what the rest of the week brings us”, said Caroline O’Connor, president of business operations for the Miami Marlins about the first days of the competition in the city of the sun.

The Little Havana venue has proven to be a key point for baseball in international tournaments due to the large number of immigrants and because it is located in a tourist city, something that the Marlins always take into consideration.

“This says that we are the home of baseball, that we have many local fans who come to watch the games, but also many people who love to travel to Miami and who feel in the right place for these games. The energy, the music, the dancing, you know, this is the ideal place for these games to be played,” added the fish executive.

When does the Caribbean Series return to Miami?

After the success of these first days, it is very likely that in the coming years it will be staged again in Miami, because there was an option to repeat the Caribbean Series before 2030.

“At some point in the future we would love to organize a tournament again. I think it’s already been announced that it won’t be until 2028. So I think that would be the first opportunity. But yes, we would love to organize it again, and we have expressed that to you to the Confederacy,” O’Connor said.

The next edition is scheduled to be played in Mexicali (Mexico), the 2026 one in Puerto Rico and the Marlins are not looking for that because it is the year of the World Baseball Classic and they want to repeat as the venue.

In 2027, the Caribbean tournament is scheduled to return to Aztec lands, so in four years the Latin flavor could return to Miami.

A record has already been set

The 66th edition of the Caribbean Series set a record for tickets sold with 35,972 in the match between the Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey) and Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas).

Tickets sold for the last game this Saturday They exceed the 35,961 tickets sold last year for Venezuela’s first game (Leones del Caracas) against Panama (Federales de Chiriquí) at the Monumental Stadium.

Will it be surpassed in Miami itself in the final?