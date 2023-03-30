Carl, the hero of “Up”, in search of a new love in a short film

Carl, the grumpy old gentleman from up therewill be back in a theatrical short film, before Elementalthe next Pixar in June 2023.

News from Carl Fredricksen, the grumpy old gentleman from up there, Pixar’s masterpiece. The studio has just announced the broadcast of a short film featuring it. Entitled “Carl’s date”, Carl’s tryst will be screened in theaters on June 21, before Elemental, Elemental in French.

In this short film written and directed by Bob Peterson, Carl agrees to go on a date with a friend, the first since the death of his wife Ellie, with whom he lived happily ever after.

“It’s just friendship”

“No one will ever replace Ellie for Carl,” Bob Peterson explained at a press conference. “It’s just friendship. It’s just to honor him, Ellie saying ‘go on a new adventure’. And it really tests him. Should he do it or not?”.

“It seemed to us like it was the logical next step and the story ended with him finally committing to do what Ellie wanted.”

The very moving up thereby Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, released in 2009, recounted the tribulations of Carl, a cantankerous old man, inconsolable since the death of his dear Ellie, and Russell, a clumsy young scout. up there won the Oscar for best animated film in 2010.

This is the first time since 2018 that a short film is shown in cinemas before a cartoon. The short movie Baoby Domee Shi was then screened as the first part of Incredibles 2.

“New adventure, same wingman,” reads the poster, which shows Carl holding a bouquet, flanked by trusty Doug, the dog he met during his adventures in up there.

The dog Doug has already had a first short film, Doug on a special missionin 2012, then to a series of short films, broadcast on Disney+.

All Pixar shorts, like Presto hilarious short film about conjurer and his recalcitrant rabbit, or Piper, about an adorable little bird, are on the platform of Disney.