Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in Rocky, dies at 76

Carl Weathers, the former NFL player and the actor who played boxer Apollo Creed in the first four films of the saga Rockyhas died, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The interpreter is 76 years old.

Weathers died Thursday in his sleep at his Los Angeles home, his manager Matt Luber announced in a statement, shared with the media.

Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized throughout the world and from generation to generation. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend, points out the statement.

The career of Carl Weathers

Weathers was born in New Orleans on January 14, 1948. I participated in several sports, including American football.en St. Augustine High School en San Diego y en Long Beach Poly High School.

He starred as a defensive end at Long Beach City College before transferring to San Diego State University. He played for the Oakland Raiders of the NFL in 1970-71 and for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League from 1971 to 1973.

He attended San Francisco State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in theater in 1974, the year he retired from professional football, leaving it for acting. accumulating a career of 50 years.

He started working as an extra in movieswhich led him to roles on television and, finally, in film, where he had his great revelation playing the boxer Apollo Creed in the films of Rocky.

Weathers worked steadily in film and television for the next four decades and reached another career high point with his work on The Mandalorian, where he played Greef Karga. For this role he earned an Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2021.

Other roles for which Westhers was known include Colonel Al Dillon in Predator (1987) and Combat Carl in the franchise Toy Story.

Also interprets detective Adam Beaudreaux in the television series Street Justice (1991-1993) and a fictional version of himself in the comedy series Arrested Development (2004, 2013). Additionally, he voiced Omnitraxus Prime in Star vs. the Forces of Evil (2017-2019).

He also ventured into direction. I directed two episodes of The Mandalorianas deliveries of Law & Order y Chicago Med.

