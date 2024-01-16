Carla Barber vents about Joseph, the father of her children

The love history of Carla Barber It has not been especially a bed of roses for the one who was crowned Miss Spain in 2015. and then she was presented to Miss Universe. Since she became famous, her best-known relationships were the one she had with the son of Kiko Matamoros and Marín Flores, Diego, and the one she later had with the father of her children, of whom nothing more than the name, Joseph, was ever revealed, and who He worked in the pharmaceutical industry.

After the birth of the first of the children, Bastian, shortly after beginning their romance, they immediately announced that they were already expecting the second of their children, Bosco, but At the birth of the latter they no longer arrived as a couple, since they broke up a few months before.while the aesthetic medicine specialist was still pregnant.

Now, that it is known that the relationship between them and their father is null, The model has also demanded a little attention from him for her children., especially knowing that she has a congenital disease and that something could happen to her at any moment. As she has confessed to her friend Violeta Mangrin in a talk for her podcast, He would like his children to enjoy their father..

Bad experience

What Barber does not regret, far from it, is having taken the step of becoming a mother, an aspect in which she says she is totally happy and fulfilled.

Without a doubt, I would get pregnant again. Having children is incredible. For me it has been a wonderful experience. It is true that my life has changed radically and that now all my plans revolve around my children. I would love to have more. In fact, I would love to have foursaid the young woman.

Of course, without rushing, since he doesn’t have a good memory of what their relationship was like. If it happens, then good. But of course, it’s not like I had a very good experience either. Not with my children, but with the fact of the couple and the childrenhe pointed out.