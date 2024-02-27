Carla Pereyra, on being Simeone’s wife: It’s nice to be Simeone’s wife, but I have evolved

Carla Pereyra This Tuesday he attended the inauguration of an aesthetic clinic of the Laser Medical Institute in Madrid. The wife of Diego Pablo Simeone has appeared before the media present to try and share some aspects of dermatological care and his love story with Atlético de Madridwhich began writing its first chapters in January 2014. I try to make girls aware that it is nice to play with makeup and see mom and such, but I think it is something that is obviously not prepared for such young skin.

The model and businesswoman has made known her slight discomfort at being publicly labeled as Simeone’s wife.given that his identity was forged in the professional field before his relationship with the Argentine coach. It’s nice to be the woman because I feel it with love, but it’s also true that we always need to give people a title.and that sometimes is like, you know, you go to so-and-so, I was the wife of so-and-so and it was so-and-so, but the thing is that I have evolved, changed, improved, I have prepared myself, he says.

We are very companions

Pereyra has also spoken about what her husband is like in the family sphere. He is super balanced, he is a very easy person to get along with, very, very, I mean, nothing, all the people who know him can say it, he is like a good guy, he is a good guy. Good love, to help you be a better person, to help you take care of yourself, to respect yourself and I think that, in that, well, we are very companions.

The model does not consider the option of expanding the family, given that she is currently focused on her projects and work commitments. No, now the truth is that no, we are very well, with many work projects, and I am happy. You have to dedicate time to children, and most of them have been with me for a long time, they get along great with each other.

Carla Pereyra is one of the best-known faces in the world of modeling, where it was made known more than two decades ago. Argentina also launched itself into business world with the creation of Carpesim SLa company dedicated to the real estate sector, which is dedicated to the rental, purchase and restoration of homes and properties in luxurious areas of Madrid.