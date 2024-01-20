Carlo Costanzia says he tried to end his life: He had the perfect plan

After the multiple problems he has recently had with the law, The actor Carlo Costanzia has reappeared on television in an interview on the program De Viernes! in which he spoke about family difficulties that he has experienced from his childhood to the problems that alcohol or drug consumption has caused him.

He was only ten years old when he experienced his first contact with illegal substances. My first contact was when I was ten years old and chronic and daily consumption came when I was twelve or thirteen. TOAt first it was an act of rebellion, but then it became a personal oasis, an escape route, he stated without wanting to go into detail about where the money came from to pay for everything. What he has confessed is that this addiction led him to leave his father’s house in Italy.

In one of my many outbursts I want to escape too much, being aware that this was going to take me to rest. I decide to go home and start taking all the pills I can with all the alcohol and substances I can. I had the perfect plan, so to speak, but it just so happens that that day a friend comes home, they force the door, come in and find me unconscious. They took me to the nearest hospital and I woke up there. I don’t know if she had more of a sense of frustration for not having gotten what she wanted or shame because people had seen how far she could go, she has confessed.

The current legal situation

In June 2023, the actor who rose to fame for his role in ToyBoy was sentenced to twenty-one months in prison and a five-month fine with a daily fee of six euros for a crime of fraud. The sentence has been mixed with a third degree for a driving crime for which he wears a telematic bracelet that allows him to locate his location at all times.

This last sentence is the punishment for having stolen thousands of euros through a high-end car buying and selling business. Mar Flores’ son would have returned and approximately one hundred thousand euros to the victims despite the fact that only fifty-one thousand euros went into their bank account.

