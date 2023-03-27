Carlos A. Mannucci beat Deportivo Garcilaso 2-1 as a visitor

The match for date 1 of the Peru – Liga 1 Betsson 2023 tournament between Deportivo Garcilaso and C. Mannucci ended 1-2 in favor of the visit. The goal of the match for the locals was scored by Santiago Giordana (21′ 2T). While the away goals were made by Kevin Ruiz (29′ 2T) and Léiner Escalante (38′ 2T).

Despite Deportivo Garcilaso having the advantage in shots (26 to 10), it was not enough and he was defeated by Carlos A. Mannucci. Of the total number of shots, 14 were targeted and 11 ended outside.

Deportivo Garcilaso midfielder Joao Rojas wasted the opportunity to open the scoring and take the lead by missing a penalty in the 60th minute of the second half.

The best player of the match was Manuel Heredia. Carlos A. Mannucci’s goalkeeper excelled by saving 9 shots.

Léiner Escalante also stood out at the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium. Carlos A. Mannucci’s attacker scored 1 goal and shot at the opposite goal 7 times.

The match was cut short due to the number of fouls committed by both teams. There were several cautioned: Marcelo Gaona, Alex Rambal, Federico González and Maximiliano Amondarain. Roberto Tristán was sent off for a direct red card (18′, 2T) and Alex Rambal for a double yellow card (44′, 2T).

Deportivo Garcilaso coach Roberto Tristán proposed a 4-5-1 formation with Diego Penny in goal; Carlos Caraza, Alex Rambal, Juan Lojas and Alexi Gómez on the defensive line; Emmanuel Páucar, Jhony Obeso, Jorge Bazán, Joao Rojas and Kevin Quevedo in the middle; and Santiago Giordana in attack.

For its part, Mario Viera Gil’s team took to the field with a 4-3-3 scheme with Manuel Heredia under the three sticks; Marcelo Gaona, Matías Cortave, Jefferson Portales and Alexis Cossío in defense; Carlos Correa, Tarek Carranza and Gustavo Viera in the midfield; and Michel Rasmussen, Federico González and Léiner Escalante up front.

Referee Micke Palomino was in charge of supervising the game at the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium.

On the following date, Deportivo Garcilaso will face Melgar as a visitor, while C. Mannucci will play at home against Grau.

Note and image source: DataFactory