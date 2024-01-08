Carlos Barba, Cuban businessman who shone on Hispanic television, dies

MIAMI.- Carlos Barba, recognized businessman Cuban and with an extensive career leading media Hispanics, died on Sunday at age 89. The causes of death are still unknown.

Barba’s work in the media was strongly felt, standing out as a radio announcer and television . He also shined as a producer.

Installed in the United States, Barba made the leap as a content distributor, in addition, he emerged as a media entrepreneur not only in North America and in his country Cuba. And he left his mark in Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

His work allowed him to make space in the Hispanic media of the region, becoming an important name. His growth was tremendous, something he himself acknowledged in an interview given in 2009 to PRODU.

It has been a great satisfaction and a privilege, first, to have been able to work for 50 years for the Hispanic communities in the United States and Latin America in general and second, to have had the opportunity to create unforgettable and fraternal friends among professionals in the industry. of communications, he said.

High-level positions appear in his resume, serving as president and CEO of CaribeVisin Holdings and he was founder, along with Alejandro Burillo Azcrraga of Pegaso Group of Mexico, of the CV Network chain, reported PRODU.

He was also one of the main pieces in the development of Telemundo. He was president and COO of Venevision International in 1991 and president and COO of Univision Television Group in 1993.

Among the executive positions he held was that of president and general manager of WAPA Channel 4 of Puerto Rico. In Miami, he was owner and CEO of the portal UnoDosTres.com.

Reactions

Since his death was announced, personalities have expressed their condolences on social networks, as well as have also remembered the mark that Barba leaves on culture.

“Carlos Barba has died. Another of the greats who left us. From this eternal heartthrob who became a successful Hispanic television executive I only received affection and professional recognition. (…) Our friendship has always strengthened with the passage of time. Thank you Carlos for believing in me to always distinguish myself. With Carlos a great era of television, radio and cinema in Spanish disappears,” Oscar Haza wrote on Facebook.

“Carlos Barba dies at 89 in Miami, an entire life dedicated to television. From television star in his native Cuba to successful businessman and executive of Channel 47 in NY, becoming an important executive in the creation of Telemundo Network especially in its first stage. An important fact that must be added is that Carlos Barba is the one who contacted Ted Turner to make the first newscast in Spanish with Mara Elvira Salazar and Jorge Gestoso, with Marlene May being the executive producer. They were in a small space but making a great contribution that has become another important story of Hispanic TV in the United States today,” said Univision executive producer Eduardo Surez.

For his part, Orlando Castelblanco, executive director of Casa Grau Museo, also shared his impression of the unfortunate news.

“The communications businessman of Cuban origin, Carlos Barba, died at the age of 89. Considered one of the pioneers of Hispanic TV in the USA, and creator of important media for this market. Great Executive working for TV Networks, Telemundo and “Univision.”