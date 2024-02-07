Carlos III will have a weekly audience with the prime minister by telephone

LONDON.- The king Charles III who was diagnosed with cancer on Monday, will have his weekly audience with the British Prime Minister, the conservative Rishi Sunak, by telephone, Downing Street announced today -February 7-.

“We do not usually comment on the Prime Minister’s meetings with the King, but we have agreed with Buckingham Palace, in this specific case, to announce that their conversations will be by telephone,” said Rishi Sunak’s spokesman. Rese AFP.

Prior to this decision, the British prime minister said on Tuesday that he was shocked and saddened by King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, but expressed relief that the disease had been detected at an early stage.

“Fortunately, this has been detected early,” Sunak told BBC radio, stressing that he would continue to communicate with him normally.

“He will be in our thoughts and our prayers. Many families across the country listening to us will have been through the same thing and know what it means for everyone,” Sunak added. “So we’ll just encourage him and hope to get through this as quickly as possible.”

Arrival of Charles III to the throne

After less than 18 months of reign, the 75-year-old monarch has suspended his public appearances, although he will continue to deal with state affairs such as weekly meetings with the prime minister and will not delegate his constitutional tasks as head of state. AP Report.

The palace said that Charles III, who has been in generally good health, remains very positive about this treatment and is looking forward to returning to public work as soon as possible.

Charles became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

News of the king’s diagnosis came as his daughter-in-law, Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that required her to be hospitalized for about two weeks.

Kate remains away from official activities while she recovers. Her husband, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, also took a few days to help care for her and the couple’s three children, although he is expected to preside over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and a dinner charity today.

The king’s youngest son, Prince Harry, who left official duties in 2020 and moved to California, has spoken with his father about the diagnosis and went to London yesterday to visit him.