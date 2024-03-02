Carlos Lozano charges against Mediaset from Telecinco: The board is to blame

On Friday, the program presented by Beatriz Archidona and Santi Acosta on Telecinco, received this Friday on stage Carmen Borrego, star signing of Supervivientes 2024, Marta Flich to explain all the controversy that splashes the grand finale of GH Do 2 and Carlos Lush that starred in a tense moment by criticizing the current Mediaset from Telecinco itself.

The legendary presenter of the first editions of Operacin Triunfo returned to the small screen for a day to review his professional career and give his particular point of view on current television. It is important to have your feet on the ground in this profession. Anyone who thinks they are someone is going to end up very badly (…) In this network there are many presenters and people who think they are shit and are nothinghe began saying without hesitation.

Without mincing words

There are many presenters who shouldn’t be there. I think there are many people in general who should not be. And people who are not there and should be, but it is their fault. The board has it, who are the ones who hire, added the one who was a contestant on reality shows such as Supervivientes or Gran Hermano VIP during the golden era of Telecinco.

Here one thing is very clear. Before, when you did television, if the program didn’t work, screw it. Not now. Now they keep you a program with a very low audience and throw, throw, throw. That bores the network, the public and everyone.Carlos Lozano insisted, leaving everyone stunned by his words.

And not only that. The television station also pointed to the content directors of the Fuencarral group: It’s their fault. A content director has to be up to date, know what the scene is about and everything because there are content directors who spend their entire lives until they retire. There are young people who have wonderful ideas and who make active televisionsettled on this issue.

Emotion when talking about his daughter Luna

The emotional moment of the night came when Carlos Lozano spoke about Luna, his daughter in common with Mónica Hoyos: I am very proud of her. She is ideal, she is a very good girl, a very good person and very intelligent. I’m drooling, what am I going to tell you about my daughter… She can have an education now that I haven’t had and tears come to my eyes.