Carlos Sobera, baffled by the talent of a First Dates bachelor: I dance the Palomo Marchenero

This Tuesday, First Dates I returned to broadcast a new program on Cuatro. A space that had new dates and new singles looking for love, and in which Carlos Sobera He was once again completely bewildered by one of his guests, Sergioa 37-year-old hotelier who came from the Sevillian town of Marchena, and who is experiencing a great moment in his life: You have to get out of your comfort zone if your life is bad, but if you are good and happy with yourself, yes You feel fulfilled, why are you going to go somewhere else, he began by pointing out.

The bachelor did not hesitate to describe himself as a successful person: I have a family that loves me, good friends, a good job (…) If anyone wants to accompany me on the trip of my life, welcome. Furthermore, before Sobera, he also wanted to explain his great special talent: I dance, in what are the popular festivals, the Palomo marcheneroexplaining that it was a famous dance from his town in which a pigeon is imitated.

While he was explaining it to him, he also started to give him a demonstration, leaving the First Dates host completely surprised, before he even entered the scene. Amparo, a 39-year-old radiation technician who also came from Seville: The three most important things in a partner for me are that they have to be nice, honest and have a spark for life, she said in her presentation.

You are not good in the head

Related news

Now, after their dinner, Sobera entered the scene to ask Sergio if he had told Amparo the special talent you haveto which he got up from his chair and began to do the Marchenero Palomo dance, causing another reaction of confusion in his date: You are not good in the head. I have been left out of balanceshe said.

Enlarge Sergio, a bachelor from ‘First Dates’.

A reaction to which the bachelor also responded, ensuring that It is the first reaction that everyone makes. But it’s kind of fun.