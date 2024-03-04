Carlos Vives receives the ASCAP Founders Award in Miami

MIAMI.- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) reported that this year Carlos Vives be awarded the award ASCAP Founders Award, a recognition that celebrates the contribution of artists in the industry, as well as the influence of their contributions on new generations.

Through a statement, Paul Williams, chairman of the board of directors and president of ASCAP, noted that Vives has become a pioneer by fusing Colombian music with popular rhythms from the Latin industry, taking the genre to all corners of the world. .

“His talent and passion for Latin music and culture are unparalleled. His achievements have paved the way for many others and we are delighted to present to him our highest honor, the ASCAP Founders Award. Each of the artists who have been honored with this award “, is a musical innovator who has a unique style and creative genius that will enrich future generations,” he noted in the text published by the magazine Billboard.

Legacy of Carlos Vives

The interpreter is one of the most awarded Colombians. He has 18 Latin Grammys, two Grammys, and is a member of the Billboard Latin Music Awards Hall of Fame.

After learning that he will be honored by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Vives expressed his gratitude.

“I want to thank ASCAP for this prestigious recognition. It is an honor to receive an award that celebrates my career and contributions and I look forward to continuing to share the gift of music with new generations of composers and musicians.”

The ceremony of ASCAP Awards will take place on April 2 in Miami.

The Colombian joins Marc Anthony, Rubn Blades, Garth Brooks, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Arturo Sandoval, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, among other great stars who hold this recognition.