Carmen Calvo, about Zorra: If you look up the word in the dictionary, it says what it says

Almost two weeks after its triumph at the Benidorm Fest, there is still criticism surrounding the song that will represent Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest. Pedro Sánchez, Susanna Griso, Jorge Javier Vázquez, Lydia Lozano or even the RTVE Equality delegate have given their version on a topic, Zorrawhich does not agree with society.

The last to speak out was the former vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, at an event at the Ateneo de Madrid. Socialist politics have not hesitated to describe Nebulossa’s composition as a song to win money and votes. I am from the sector that refuses to debate feminism in Eurovisionshe added later in the presentation of her book: Us: feminism in democracy.

More about ‘Zorra’ The song has fully entered the ranking of the musical phenomena that cause the most sensation around the globe.

The winning song of the Benidorm Fest aims to redefine the word Zorra, a concept traditionally used as an insult in Spain.

Furthermore, without wanting to directly express a favorable or detractive position with respect to the song, although implying that he does not fully agree with its message, he has resorted to the dictionary to emphasize that If you look up the word in the dictionary it says what it says. In fact, in this line, he has added that more than one woman has told him that “slut” was the last thing they heard before they were thrown down the stairs.

The resignation of the RTVE Equality delegate

The line suggested by Calvo is similar to the one expressed on her Twitter account by the former delegate of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Montserrat Boix. Sharing an opinion column published in El País, Boix announced her resignation, asking for forgiveness from the victims of gender violence. Zorra is neither empowerment for women nor feminism.

Meanwhile, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, seems to have a completely opposite opinion regarding the winners of the Benidorm Fest. In Al Rojo Vivo, the leader of the Socialist Party He described the proposal as electronic, eighties and, above all, provocative. I believe that feminism is fair, but it can also be fun and, in the end, it is talking about things that a large majority of us share. of men and women.