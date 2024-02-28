Carmen Electra manages to change her name legally: this is what her previous identity was like

During the last years of his life in the 20th century, a name came to the fore that was on everyone’s lips thanks to his first steps in the world of music and his constant appearances on American television programs. He then made the leap to the big screen to participate in productions that are cinema history such as Scary Movie, Disarter Movie, Good Burguer o The Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humanamong other.

She was Carmen Electraa fictitious identity that is, for all intents and purposes, official, as approved by a judge, according to the news portal TMZ. The model, who was originally called Tara Leigh Patrickhas managed to have his stage name legally recognized on his identity card. One of his great objectives for this year, as he assured.

The origin of Carmen Electra

Related news

On December 29, Electra presented a series of documents to the American justice system in which she expressed her intention and desire to change the name with which her parents baptized her 52 years ago. The aforementioned media reports that the procedure has been fast and simpleand very soon she will be legally known by the name with which she became publicly known.

It is worth remembering that Princewhoever was his partner, It was the person who convinced the artist to change her stage name to Carmen Electra. The singer wore it for a musical audition in a female group he formed in the 90s, although he never imagined that that pseudonym would stay forever.