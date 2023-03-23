Cartels control parts of Mexico, says Antony Blinken... I see him under pressure: Ebrard

Antony Blinken… who is nothing more than the United States Secretary of State. And he said what he said (forgive the redundancy) before a committee of the Senate of his country. So… well, it’s not just anything.

According to various international media, Antony Blinken appeared yesterday, March 22, before the Senate Appropriations committee, where a Republican senator asked him If he considered that the cartels have control of some territories in Mexico and not the government… the Secretary of State did not deny it.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken / Photo: @SecBlinken

“I think it’s fair to say yes,” declared Blinken, to later point out that the government of López Obrador tYou have to “do more” to combat criminal groups, lwhich are identified as the main generators of violence in Mexico.

Antony Blinken’s accusations come at a time when the issue of cartels and drug trafficking is hot. This, intensified with the kidnapping and murder of US citizens in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

Photo: @CODIGO_NEGROMX

The aforementioned fact made the Republican wing of the United States insist on the intervention of the armed forces of his country to attack the cartels in Mexico. A suggestion that, obviously, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has described as an attempt at interventionism. Something that has been supported by several politicians in Mexico.

Blinken was under pressure, Ebrard says

Regarding Antony Blinken’s statements, Ken Salazar, the United States ambassador to Mexico, spoke… well, more or less: although he said he was unaware of them (that is, he had not heard them), he was of the opinion that The peoples of both countries have the “right to live without fear” and, for this, the governments of AMLO and Joe Biden work together.

Blinken y Ebrard / Photo: @SecBlinken

For his part, the Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, minimized the statements of Antony Blinken. According to the chancellor, The United States Secretary of State made such a worrying statement due to the pressure he was subjected to by the senators before whom he appeared.

What Ebrard did not minimize is what he added Blinken in the same appearance: that Mexico “is doing a lot” in the fight against the cartels. And yeeee, she said it… but also that more needs to be done.

