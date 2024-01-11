Casa Lis de Salamanca promotes temporary exhibition of Fernando Botero

SALAMANCA.- The Art Nouveau and Art Dco Museum – Casa Lis La in Salamanca will offer since February a new exhibition temporary, on this occasion titled Fernando Botero . Sensuality and melancholy and what to offer the visitor construction of the artist Colombian.

According to the exhibition center, the museum will develop a complete program of activities during the year 2024 with the objectives of: “increasing and consolidating its number of visitors, especially foreigners, and enhancing its brand and that of the city of Salamanca by making known its pieces and collections through traveling exhibitions at a national and international level”.

To this end, Casa Lis will hold and host outstanding temporary exhibitions in Salamanca such as the one focused on Botero, scheduled from February, and continue with the work already begun of exhibiting samples of its own production such as The Daughters of Jazzwhich is currently exhibited in the Museum of Fine Arts of Badajoz.

This line of work was approved during the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Manuel Ramos Andrade Foundation, which took place at the Casa Lis Museum, a meeting chaired by the mayor of Salamanca, Carlos Manuel García Carbayo, which also had the participation of the University of Salamanca; the Navasfras City Council; the Junta de Castilla y León; the Councilor for Culture and Tourism of the Salamanca City Council; the patrons of civil society Mara Jess Mancho Duque, Mara Paloma Sánchez y Marcos and Eduardo scar Álvarez; the director of the Museum, Pedro Prez Castro; as well as the secretary and treasurer, José María Benavente.

As the center stated after the board meeting: “in order to attract more visitors, improve the quality of its services and develop and continue the intense exhibition work and cultural activities of the institution”, the museum will have a budget of 1,551,000 euros, which represents an increase of 3.7 percent compared to 2023.

Transcendence of Fernando Botero

Regarding Botero’s exhibition, the institution will exhibit Fernando Botero. Sensuality and melancholyan exhibition that will take place starting in February 2024 to publicize the works of Fernando Botero (Medellín, Colombia, 1932- Monaco, 2023).

“One of the most outstanding artists on the world scene, capable of developing his own language with an unmistakable personality thanks to his unmatched use of color and volume in forms.”

In this exhibition of the Casa Lis, visitors will discover: “how in all of Botero’s creations there are recurring themes that accompany him from the sixties to his latest works such as Christian icons, bullfighting, nudes or still lifes, demonstrate that the artist was capable of addressing at the same time the great themes of art history and everyday life, always making his own interpretations,” the Salamancan exhibition center has highlighted.

