Casa Pierre Cardin shows futuristic collection in Paris

PARS.- Home Pierre Cardin presented on Monday at Pars a coleccin retro-futuristic, composed of clothing-objects designed to survive both in space and in the ocean.

The designer’s great-nephew, an engineer fascinated by space, has taken the reins of the empire after the creator’s death in 2020.

Eight male models and 58 women showed a futuristic line, with small balls attached to the body or storage boxes on the trouser leg.

Pop aesthetics of Pierre Cardin

The silhouettes, faithful to the pop and avant-garde aesthetic of the 1960s of the Cardin house, are very structured, with thick materials such as neoprene, used in scuba diving, that silhouette the body like a sculpture.

The colors were fluorescent or garish.

One fuchsia dress featured a metallic inlay around the belly and another had wings, giving the wearer a stingray look.

“53 dresses were made with scraps of fabric recovered for sun protection from satellites,” explained the director of creation and the Cardin studio, Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin.

In the 1960s, Cardin, but also Rabanne and especially Courrges, launched the fashion of Future Agewith gifts inspired by literary or cinematic fiction, such as Star Trek.

“My dream is to create suits for the human body that solve the problem of thermal regulation,” said Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin.

The great-nephew of the designer who died in 2020 is an engineer and family man with a marked taste for science and space research.

