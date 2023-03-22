Cash dispenser: is the “backwards secret code” trick true?

Social networks have the art of sharing information that is sometimes false – and you have to learn to be wary of it. One of these “fake news” claims that it would suffice to type his secret code backwards on the ticket machine for the police to be notified of an extortion attempt. In the idea, if a malefactor held you hostage at a cashpoint demanding that you withdraw funds for them, you could use this technique to get immediate help.

In fact, this is an assertion that is totally false. Typing your credit card code backwards at the cash dispenser will not send a signal to the bank, or even to the police. We remind you that you are the only one to know the secret code of your card.

The bank doesn’t know it and scammers will never guess it – provided they use a secret code that is complex enough to dial. Furthermore, our colleagues from Monde also note the absurd reasoning of this pseudo-method to scare away thieves: “a person whose code would be 1221, for example, would have no way of typing his code backwards”.

How to get out of a delicate situation?

Planet however offers an idea if you are in a delicate situation where a thief (or at least, a prying eye) would try to steal money from you at the ATM. You can try to type your secret code backwards (or any other code) and simulate an error or malfunction of the machine. You then withdraw your card securely and you will withdraw funds a little further.

About the Voice of the North, she quotes the police station of the city of Dunkirk which warns that “typing your code backwards will not alert anyone and will have the effect of having your card swallowed, nothing more”. Remember, however, that you have to make a mistake 3 times in your code to block your card.

ATM scams are easy solutions for scammers, but potential gains are limited by credit card withdrawal limits. With the rise of technology, they tend to come up with ever more advanced strategies to scam victims. The technique of the Marseille collar and fake stickers is one, remote card duplication is another.