Casinos in the US achieve the best year in their history

The next day, he still felt lucky and put in the 200 profit, but he lost it in just a few minutes. After gambling $1,400 in total, he left without a cent in his pocket.

The feeling of hope of becoming a winner is what keeps the juicy profits of casinos around the world. Therefore, those who have the least are the ones who gamble the most to finally lose everything.

For professional sports bettor Jack Andrews, what happened to Steve is textbook. “Everyone will lose their money,” he says. “It’s just a matter of how quickly they will lose.”

New strategies

Slot machines have long been a cash cow for casinos, accounting for more than 60% of revenue, at least in Nevada, a global center for gaming and betting.

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, the casino industry suffered one of the worst periods of decline. After 78 days they received authorization to reopen and tried their luck with a new strategy.

Nevada casinos made slot machines more efficient: between 2021 and 2022, average winnings rose 95% daily and went from $108.88 to $212.72 per team. They also added electronic table games blackjack, craps and roulette with virtual dealers.

But the success of the initiative would not have been possible without the substantial increase in casino attendance amid record inflation in the last almost five decades, and after a period of restrictions that lasted more than a year and a half in different states of the country.

The other element is the great offers of games on the Internet with less expenses for the industry and greater financial benefits.

A golden year

The result has been astonishing and in 2023, the leisure and gaming industry achieved the best year of profits in its history, according to newly published figures.

The American Gaming Association announced that the total was 10% higher than the figure recorded in 2022, which in turn was a record.

Once revenue figures for tribally owned casinos are released later this year, they are expected to reveal that casinos overall will total nearly $110 billion in 2023.

All of this occurred in a year in which inflation, although it receded, still kept food and energy prices very high. But in the previous year when inflation reached 9.1%, casinos posted a record profit.

Under inflation and financial problems, which imply great emotional stress, people seem to turn more to gambling and betting in search of money and entertainment.

Fewer and fewer families and individuals can make ends meet on their traditional income, which is why many are looking for other jobs and others are trying to gamble in casinos.

Not even pre-Christmas shopping expenses discouraged gamblers: Casinos earned $6.2 billion in December and $17.4 billion in the final quarter of 2023 — both unprecedented figures.

Under inflation, more people turn to gambling and betting in search of quick “liquid” money.

Any investment in a business takes between one and three years to yield dividends, except for some current media on the Internet and virtual pages in a modern world permeated by technology and social networks.

Betting and slots

“From the traditional casino experience to online options, demand for gambling by American adults is at an all-time high,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the Association.

Early last year, when the group released its annual statistical assessment, “inflation was high and there was a lot of uncertainty. Analysts couldn’t agree on what these challenges might mean for discretionary income,” Miller added.

Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University in New Jersey, which studies the gaming industry, says sports betting is still new enough that it could be attractive, even to the budget-conscious.

“As a form of entertainment, legal sports betting can be a novel experience for many customers, and with a relatively low cost of entry, it could be attractive even if your discretionary spending budget is limited,” he said.

In-person betting remains the mainstay of the industry. Slot machines grossed $35.51 billion in 2023, a 38% increase from the previous year. Board games totaled 10.31 billion, an increase of 3.5%.

Sports betting generated revenue of $10.92 billion, an increase of 44.5% compared to the previous year. Americans legally bet $119.84 billion on sports, 27.8% more than in 2022.

The high cost of living in the United States, generated by the Joe Biden administration and its misguided climate change policies, Open Doors and increased social aid spending, forced millions of Americans to look for new income options, from a second job to generate profits urgently.

Casinos have exploited this situation with singular efficiency and intelligence, and the result in 2023 sealed this strategy as the golden year.

The issue is whether casinos will need more transformations in the immediate future to maintain the overwhelming pace that began in 2021 and whether public support will remain strong enough to continue this winning trend.

