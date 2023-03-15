Casio launches MR-G with asymmetrical design

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

TOKYO, March 15, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

New FROGMAN diving watch with ISO water resistance of up to 200 meters:

Multi-component structure offers sophisticated texture and impact resistance

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. today announced the release of a new addition to the MR-G Series, the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shockproof watches. The new MRG-BF1000R adopts the distinctive asymmetrical shape of the FROGMAN diving watch series.

With an ISO water resistance rating of up to 200 meters, FROGMAN shockproof dive watches feature an asymmetrical design, with the case shifted slightly to the left to allow unrestricted wrist movement underwater. This is a popular feature that has made the FROGMAN one of the signature product lines of the G-SHOCK brand.

The new MRG-BF1000R offers the asymmetrical design of FROGMAN’s diving watches in metal form. In order to reproduce the original resin-cast form in metal, the structure is divided into several components that undergo individual polishing processes prior to assembly to reveal impressively attractive textures down to the smallest detail. The case consists of 76* components including a waterproof O-ring seal, bumpers and other tiny parts.

* Current component count as of March 15th.

To strengthen the shockproof structure, fluoro rubber bumpers are integrated into external components around the case, absorbing shock and protecting the crystal. The back of the case features a press-fit sapphire crystal construction to ensure a highly airtight structure while increasing radio wave reception sensitivity.

The watch also offers convenient features with hour and minute hands that rotate together in dive mode to provide an intuitive, easy-to-read indication of time spent underwater. Three dual coil motors allow the hands to be manipulated to quickly toggle between showing the current time and elapsed dive time. Combined with CASIO WATCHES’ dedicated smartphone app, it also allows users to read logs of their diving activities, including dive times and dive sites, and provides easy access to tide charts for approximately 3,300 locations around the world.

Additional Information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2023/0315-mrg-bf1000r/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030494/MRG_BF1000R.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030495/76_component_case_construction.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030496/MRG_BF1000R_1.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-bringt-mr-g-mit-asymmetrischem-design-auf-den-markt-301770287.html

Original content from: CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD, transmitted by news aktuell