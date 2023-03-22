Casio launches new EDIFICE with design features of NISMO’s Ace racing car

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

TOKYO, March 22, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The design uses graphic elements of the number 23 Nissan Z, which competes in Japan’s most prestigious motorsport race.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. today announced the release of the latest addition to its series of EDIFICE watches under the brand concept “Speed ​​and Intelligence”. The ECB-2000NIS, named NISMO MY23 EDITION in reference to the “Model Year2023”, features graphics of the Ace race car provided by the NISMO factory team.

NISMO is a factory team of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. participating in motorsport activities. The EDIFICE line of high-performance timepieces inspired by the world of motorsport supports NISMO since 2021. Both brands are natural allies, sharing a passion for using cutting-edge technologies in their quest for ultimate performance.

The new ECB-2000NIS is a high-performance chronograph incorporating design cues from the Nissan Z 23 bodywork of the NISMO factory team, which competes in Japan’s most prestigious motorsport race, the SUPER GT.

The new watch is based on the EDIFICE ECB-2000, which features a carbon fiber reinforced plastic case and a unique race car-inspired design. Inspired by the color scheme of the racing car viewed from the side, the entire watch features a two-tone transition from red at 12 o’clock to black at 6 o’clock. At the top of the dial is a graphic pattern intertwined with the car’s “Z” logo. The Nissan/NISMO Ace car number, the “23”, adorns the 23-minute position. Part of the edge of the bezel is tapered to form a sharp curve line inspired by the car’s roofline, reminiscent of the look of a Japanese sword. Such elements from the body of the car can be found in several aspects of the watch design.

Additional Information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2023/0322-ecb-2000nis/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035797/ECB_2000NIS.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035798/Entire_watch_features_a_two_tone_shift_red_black_Graphic_pattern.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-bringt-neue-edifice-mit-designmerkmalen-des-ace-rennwagens-von-nismo-auf-den-markt-301775974.html

Original content from: CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD, transmitted by news aktuell