Cat Janice, the singer with cancer who went viral when she dedicated her last song to her son, dies

His last wish was fulfilled last January. The American singer-songwriter Cat Janice He died at 31 years of age due to the same cncer terminal that led it to become popular on social networks; to go viral for showing the most human face that this species knows.

Although he began his musical career when he was only 20 years old, his name and his work took a 180-degree turn a few weeks ago. Janice was then in palliative care and decided to write a song dedicated to her little son Loren, 7 years old. He knew that he was going to be orphaned and he wanted to bottle up his love in three minutes and twenty-four seconds. All income earned will go to your challenge. This is how I was born Dance You Outta My Head.

The announcement of his death was made by his brother through social networks. This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered into the light and love of her heavenly creator.the bitter news has started.

We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat has seen her music reach places she never expected and rests in peace knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without you, the text says.

It is then clarified that it will be the brother himself who will manage all the operations surrounding Janice’s music, merchandise and public relations. And that at Cat’s request, there is some more art that she wants to share too; but, without anticipating anything, it indicates that everything will come In time.

Tie everything you want

It was in 2022 when he was diagnosed with cancer. Although the cascade of negative feelings burst into his life with the force with which a wave causes cracks in a pier, the uneasy calm settled again in his vision when, a few months later, the doctors gave him the best possible news. He had overcome the illness and was free.

Barely a year passed before the disease returned to his body, if it had ever gone away. This January they told him that he was in the terminal phase. Far from allowing sadness to take over his bloodstream, he injected the will to live into his smile and dedicated himself, aware that he was going to die, to tie together everything he loved most. I knew he would leave, but he always wanted to stay.

Then she decided to marry her boyfriend and compose the song for her son. I wanted to play it live, somewhere. And although it will not happen, it will always sound, in some way, in the heads of his loved ones, which is the place from where, as he said before dying, it is born: I am grateful to hug my child, especially with this song we made up in the car on a summer day. I will miss them a lot.