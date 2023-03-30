Catastrophic sales figures: The Playstation VR 2 is developing into a flop – will a price drop follow?

It was almost foreseeable: In times of energy crisis and high inflation, a technical gadget that costs a whopping 599.99 euros sells rather poorly. This is not surprising. As new reports show, Sony made a gross miscalculation when it came to the market launch of the Playstation VR 2 in terms of sales figures. The VR accessories for the PS5 are apparently lying like lead on the in-house shelves. Does the group react with a reduction the price? The Playstation VR threatens to be a huge flop.

Playstation VR 2 a flop? Lousy sales figures speak for themselves

Did Sony screw up the launch of the Playstation VR 2? The first sales figures suggest this. One report said the number of units sold was nowhere near that self-made targetl of the entertainment group. Originally Sony planned 2 million devices for sale in the first quarter of 2023. Apparently we are miles away from that.





The Playstation VR 2 is selling extremely slowly. Instead of the targeted 2 million devices were just once, according to the market research company IDC 270,000 copies sold. That should be a major damper for the Playstation manufacturer. The PS VR 2 should actually become a Sony own metaverse help It is now more than questionable whether anything will actually come of it.

Playstation VR 2 threatens to flop – is Sony reducing the price?

The reasons for one probable flop of the Playstation VR 2 are diverse. For example, apart from Horizon Call of the Mountain, there are hardly any exclusive titles for virtual reality glasses. Also, the console that is absolutely necessary for the operation is not yet widespread due to past supply bottlenecks. In his column, the author of these times already predicted one possible flop the Playstation VR 2.

To boost sales of the VR headset, one could reduction in price be unavoidable. Sony would have to PlayStation VR 2 Offer it significantly cheaper to encourage other owners of a PS 5 to buy. However, nothing has been announced in this regard. In our test, the PS VR 2 performed extremely well thanks to its excellent technology and high-quality workmanship. It is questionable whether Sony can even afford to drastically reduce the Playstation VR 2 given the high production costs.

