Cathy Hummels: Watering the flowers also pleases the celebrity neighbors

well? Who is watering their little plants on the balcony?

Today’s Ratestar looks sun-kissed. Brown sizzled skin, long blonde hair and bright pink pants – color matching the watering can. Spring is already beckoning here.

But it’s not the bright trousers that neighbors choke on over their afternoon coffee. It’s more like the upper part of the Ratestar. Because that doesn’t exist.

Even if your 699,000 Instagram followers are denied THE sight – the residents across the street have a clear view of the celebrity lady.

N / A? Have you guessed who’s pouring ‘topless’ outside this season?

It is Presenter Cathy Hummels! “Well, have you already watered the flowers?” asks the 35-year-old teasingly in her photo description. Behind a few flower emojis.

What exactly the ex of Footballer Mats Hummels (34) waters, only Cathy knows. Plants of any kind are in vain on the bright balcony, the watering can is held over the railing. Hmm… Maybe the lawn below needs water?

And where does this unbelievable summer tan come from? Because you certainly won’t get hold of THEM at 12 degrees in Cathy’s home in Munich.

For those who forgot, this is what Cathy Hummels looks like from the front and in clothes Photo: private

The Hummels was in sunny Thailand a few weeks ago, filming the new season “Battle of the Reality Stars”. And a few days ago, Cathy went on a trip to the Alps. Anyone who is a skier or hiker knows that the sun beats down the most in the mountains.

From there she posted a revealing snapshot. Sitting without a bra at the window of her hotel and looking lasciviously into the camera.

And what do Cathy’s fans say about these prospects on Instagram? While half of the followers praise: “Great picture, great woman” or “She has achieved more in life than some others here”, the other half is bothered by the nackedei content.

Whereby the motto applies: If you don’t like to see Cathy’s photos, you don’t have to follow her on social media. And in the end, only Cathy herself knows whether the neighbors will complain or be happy about the sight.