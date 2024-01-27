Caught on camera the moment they are robbed? an electric bicycle in Miami

A video is circulating on social networks showing the moment when a man cuts the lock of an electric bicycle with a radial in a central area of ​​Miami-Dade.

“What is happening here?…” questioned a publication on Only in Dade before the disturbing images.

In the video, a woman is heard shocked by the perfect naturalness that the man, who was even wearing flip-flops, is doing in front of several witnesses.

“They are taking a bicycle, so blatantly. This is without fear of anything, gentlemen. And look, the condemned man is covering his face”a woman who recorded the images is heard saying, and she was not the only one because at least one other man was filming located even closer.

In the video it is seen that several people stood near the scene surprised by the event.

In the comments section of the publication, opinions are divided, some believe that he must be the owner of the vehicle who lost his key while others assume that he was a brazen thief.

“Why is he covering his face and looking at everything scared? If it were my bike, I would be like nothing was happening,” noted one commenter.

While others expressed concern for those who recorded the scene instead of immediately calling 911.

“They stole my bicycle in the same place!” declared an Internet user, giving strength to the theory that it was a robbery.