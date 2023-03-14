Cause Maradona: the Chamber about to define if it confirms there is an oral trial

The hearing, which is technically known as Article 447 of the Criminal Procedure Code, is held to orally improve the arguments raised in the written appeals made last year by the eight defenses against bringing the case to trial.

The last one that needed to be carried out was that of the lawyer Rodolfo Baqué, private defender of the Madrid nurse, and who expressly asked to do it in person, in the courts of San Isidro, before the members of Chamber III of the Chamber of Appeals and Guarantees of that judicial department. Before the chambermaids Gustavo Adrián Herbel, Carlos Fabián Blanco and Ernesto García Maañón, Baqué requested the dismissal of his Madrid client.

“It is absurd that Dahiana goes to trial accused of homicide. She could not get close to Maradona and that is recognized by the doctors,” Baqué told Télam.

Unlike other defenses, Baqué agrees with the prosecution that the death of the former soccer star “is a homicide with eventual intent that rides on the thin thick line of direct intent,” but insisted that his client had no responsibility because her The function was limited by the doctors to only giving the indicated medication to the patient and for this he presented a series of chats in the audience.

Although they did not intervene, today’s hearing was witnessed by some of the lawyers who represent the victim’s children as affected individuals, and among them was the criminal lawyer Fernando Burlando, the new representative in this file of Dalma and Gianinna Maradona, two of the daughters of “10”.

In the case of the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque (41), at the time the “10” family doctor and for the prosecutors the main defendant in the case, the oral hearing before the Chamber was held last Monday, virtually.

According to the sources, his defense lawyer, Julio Rivas, reiterated each of the points that he made in June 2022 in his appeal of the elevation to trial. In that presentation -to which Télam had access-, the defender of Luque requested, among other points, the declaration of the nullity of the Medical Board that compromised his client and the requirement of elevation to a tax trial, the change of qualification for the figure of “culpable homicide” (with a sentence of less than 1 to 5 years in prison) and the dismissal of his client on the understanding that he had no participation in the acts that led to the death of Maradona.

The central foundations of Luque’s defense are that the home hospitalization was not requested by Luque but by the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov (37) and for a matter of “withdrawal syndrome” and not cardiological and that the prepaid Swiss Medical outsourced it to the company Medidom.

Also that the doctors and nurses who treated Maradona in the Tigre house where he died did not report to the neurosurgeon or the psychiatrist and that the Medical Board did not take into account the check-ups that the victim underwent in the last two years where, according to defense, it did not appear that Maradona had chronic heart failure, as the official experts concluded.

Also a week ago and in a virtual hearing, Cosachov’s lawyer, Vadim Mischanchuk, asked not to go to trial and the dismissal of his client, questioned the Medical Board and requested in any case the change to a lighter criminal classification than that of ” homicide with eventual intent” supported by the prosecution and the judge of the case. “We do not agree with the reconstruction of the facts or with the legal qualification,” he told Télam Mischanchuk.

In addition to the three already mentioned, the other five defendants in the case are the psychologist Carlos Ángel “Charly” Díaz (30); the coordinator doctor of the Swiss Medical prepaid, Nancy Edith Forlini (53); the nurse coordinator Mariano Ariel Perroni (41); the nurse Ricardo Omar Almirón (39); and the clinical doctor Pedro Pablo Di Spagna (49). On June 22, the judge of Guarantees 2 of San Isidro, Orlando Díaz, after the request of the team of prosecutors who investigated the case, raised the file to oral trial, but the defenses of the eight defendants appealed that resolution and since then the case is under analysis by Chamber III.

Now it will be the chambermaids Herbel and Blanco -and if there is dissent, García Maañón will join-, who define the future of the eight health professionals, after this hearing. The Public Ministry team made up of the deputy attorneys general of San Isidro, Patricio Ferrari and Cosme Iribarren, and the prosecutor of Benavídez, Laura Capra, accused the eight as co-authors of a “simple homicide with eventual intent”, with a penalty of between 8 and 25 years in prison. According to the tax hypothesis, Maradona’s medical team was “deficient”, “reckless” and “indifferent”, he knew that the “10” could die in the state he was in and did nothing to prevent it. Luque was also charged with the crime of “use of a false private document”, because he was accused of having used a forged Maradona signature to request a medical history; and Cosachov for “ideological falsehood”, since she is accused of having produced a certificate of mental fitness for Diego without going to visit him. Maradona, one of the greatest figures in the history of world soccer, died at the age of 60 of pulmonary edema and heart failure on November 25, 2020 in a house in the private neighborhood of San Andrés, in Tigre, where he was undergoing a questionable hospitalization. home for his addiction to alcohol and after having undergone neurosurgery. The autopsy established that he died as a result of “acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure” and discovered “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.