Causes indignation and laughter the “house upside down”, poorly built

Images of a construction have been suspended through social networks in which a house that has done several things backwards can be seen, Internet users let us be something since the people of Campeche are generally told that they do things in the opposite direction and this construction gives rise to these beliefs.

And it is that one of the situations that is seen at first glance is that they built the stairs to access the second floor on the sidewalk, that is, outside the construction or outside the measures that should be used inside the property, so much is the inconvenience that the people of the place have exhibited it through social networks.

The upside down house is located at the intersection of Mercurio and Andromeda streets, in the Tierra y Libertad neighborhood in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche.

This situation has bothered many and made others laugh, however the truth is that this staircase is on the sidewalk and forces people to have to get off it to continue their steps, which made it go viral in At first this house of blue color.

The “house upside down” causes indignation and laughter Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche



Taking a closer look at the photographs, it can be seen that this construction has another peculiarity and that is that it has a protector on the windows, but the protector is on the inside and the windows are on the outside, that is, in order to close the window, you have to do it from the external part of the house, while the smithy is inside.

It is for this reason that they have mocked of this construction, just as they have denounced it for placing a construction on public roads.

