CD Projekt Red: profit up 66% in 2022

Recently, we were talking to you about CD Projekt in relation to the partially relaunched Project Sirius for The Witcher saga and earlier, the studio gave us an appointment next June to discover the first DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Like every year, April marks the start of a new fiscal year for many groups, giving them the opportunity to publish their latest results for the previous year.

A great year 2022 for CD Projekt

As we could have guessed, 2022 for CD Projekt was a very successful year marked by the revival of Cyberpunk 2077, closely linked to the success of the Edgerunners series and the release of the most optimized version for next-gen. . At the end of the year, the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was finally released, which also allowed CD Projekt to revive many players in the RPG.

Concretely, CD Projekt’s year 2022 is their second best year of 2020, which was marked by the initial release of Cyberpunk. Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said this in a statement:

“Thanks to the strong sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, our consolidated revenues reached 953 million zlotys, with over 347 million zlotys of net profit. A large part of this profit – more than 200 million zlotys – has been invested in our future development projects.”

To date, CD Projekt has sold over 20 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077, and sales of The Witcher trilogy have exceeded 65 million copies. Over the past year, the group observed a turnover of 221.8 million dollars, an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year. Profit level (net), we recognize $ 80.8 million, which is equivalent to an increase of 66.1% compared to 2021.