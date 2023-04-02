CD Projekt starts with menstrual leave

That there is a difference between the sexes is not news. Men and women have different conditions. One of these differences is menstruation for women. For some, it’s just a small periodic discomfort and for others, it’s days of cramping, migraines, nausea, mood swings and other misery. Not exactly something that makes you want to be in the office.

In a situation like that, you can take sick leave, but depending on where you work, sick leave can affect your salary or be interpreted badly if it happens methodically once a month. Now, however, CD Projekt Red, which made The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 games, has taken the initiative to implement menstrual leave.

So if someone suffers from discomfort related to their period, they can take that time off without their pay being affected, whether it’s for several days or just a few hours. Something some companies have already started with this and now CD Projekt Red is catching on. This has caused some to praise the decision to create a workplace that takes into account the different conditions the employees have, while others think it is good signaling that does not need to be advertised outside the workplace.

Is this the right way to go or does it feel unfair to implement rules that only affect one gender?