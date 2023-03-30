Cdiscount offers a 4K TV at a low price, you’ll never guess the brand

Want a new 4K TV at a lower cost? This TV from an unknown brand has many advantages in store, starting with its promotional price on Cdiscount!

The marque Continental Edison is not as well known as manufacturers like Samsung or LG, but its televisions are nevertheless of very good quality. This 55-inch (139 centimeter) 4K LED TV, available at 329.99 euros at Cdiscount, has everything you need to enjoy your movies, series and video games in the best conditions!

HDR10 compatible for more vivid and nuanced colors, this LCD screen delivers exceptional image quality. Equipped with three HDMI ports, this television is ready to accommodate all your consoles and TV decoders. Running on Android TV, this Smart TV includes Google Assistant for voice commands, and gives you access to many applications, including Netflix, YouTube or Prime Video.

This 4K TV has everything you need, including an affordable price

In addition to being efficient and complete, this Continental Edison 4K television is at a very advantageous price: only 329.99 euros, which is a very competitive price for a 55-inch Ultra HD screen. This TV is covered by the two-year legal warranty, and you can opt for one (or more) optional warranty extension, offered by Cdiscount. If you prefer more flexibility for your budget, the merchant site also allows you to pay for your purchase in several monthly installments. More precisely, you will be deducted from four installments of 84.42 euros each. Ultimately, this television is undoubtedly one of the best quality/price ratios on the market, and we therefore advise you to take advantage of it quickly!

