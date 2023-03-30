CDMX Metro suspends service on the section of Line 7 due to electrical failures

He Collective Transport System (STC) Meter suspended this Thursday the service of the line 7 in the section from the Constituyentes station to El Rosario to check the electricity supply, after presenting problems around noon.

He STC He published on his Twitter account that his staff is working to normalize the circulation of trains, however, he did not detail how long the service would remain suspended in said section.

Meanwhile, the Metro explained that a provisional service of the station is maintained Dead Man’s Canyon to tacubaya by both ways.

#MetroNotice: Due to the review of the electricity supply on Line 7, a provisional service is established from Barranca del Muerto to Tacubaya on both routes, no Constituyentes service is offered to El Rosario. System personnel work to resume in its entirety. – MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX)

It should be remembered that Line 7 of the Mexico City Metro has presented other problems related to the electrical circuit. Last Monday, January 23

there was a short circuit in the station Dead Man’s Canyonwhich caused about twenty people to be poisoned by smoke inhalation.

RTP will move affected users

To support users of the Meter who were affected by the suspension of service the line 7the Passenger Transportation Network (RTP) enabled a free service from Rosario to Tacubaya in both directions.

The head of the Ministry of Mobility of Mexico City, Andrés Lajous, said that the RTP units that provide free service in tacubaya They are located on Av. Revolución and Doctora, as well as on Calle Arquitecto Luis Ruiz.

Meanwhile, in the rosary beadsthe units RTP They are located on platform A north.

This is not the only incident of the Meter On this day, in the morning, a train car uncoupled from the tracks near the Indios Verdes station on Line 3.

The Metro reported that the incident occurred in the maneuvering area of ​​the Indios Verdes Terminal. The train involved was empty, so no one was injured.

