Ceferin’s reasons for believing that there will finally be no Super League

The Super League continues to make people talk, and on this occasion the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferín, has named two teams that were not entirely convinced with the project devised by Florentino Pérez, but were there with the rest of the clubs. Here we leave you the best statements of the highest representative of European football.
“Both of them were hesitant from the beginning. One of them made me a phone call to join forces. They didn’t like the idea, but they didn’t want to be the only one left out,” Ceferin told Sky Betadding that “both said they wanted to remain our friends from within the Super League.”
In a contrary sense, Ceferin explained that the Manchester United and the Liverpool they had their owners “very involved, most of the English side”, while from the Arsenal y Tottenham“I’m not sure”.
“Without the English clubs the Champions League is not the same. That is why the Super League will not exist. The German clubs are in the same position, they did not join directly and it was not necessary for people to take to the streets,” said the president of the UEFAconvinced that “if Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund had joined, we would have seen people in the streets, just like in England. France was against it and in Spain there are only two clubs out of eighteen who want to”.
“They complained that they want the Super League, play it. You are three. Nobody cares, nobody wants them. Football either”, was what the UEFA president concluded.
