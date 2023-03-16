Celebrities get off RTL2: the stars’ reactions to the Wendler disaster

tz stars

From: Luke Einkammerer

Split

Michael Wendler and Laura Müller should get their own RTL2 show. In the meantime, the project has been canceled again – which has met with approval from many celebrities.

Cape Coral, Florida – On Tuesday (March 14) RTL2 announced that it wanted to accompany the controversial pop singer Michael Wendler (50) and his pregnant wife Laura Müller (22) in a new documentary series. The project, which was due to be broadcast later this year, drew sharp criticism on social media. Just one day later, the planned series was canceled again – which has met with a positive response, especially from many celebrities.

Because of the Wendler series: “Goodbye Germany” star Chris Töpperwien wants to break with RTL

Almost a day after the controversial format was first advertised on Instagram, RTL2 announced that the soap with the Wendlers would no longer be shot and produced. “We noticed the vehemence of the reactions and take the voices of our audience seriously,” wrote the broadcaster based in Grünwald, “We apologize if we have hurt feelings here.”

In addition to hundreds of angry comments from viewers, the harsh reactions of many celebrities may have been the reason for the cancellation of the Wendler soap. “Goodbye Germany” star Chris Töpperwien (49) made his disappointment clear on Instagram and fired against RTL2: “No matter what else you want to book me for (…) I’m completely withdrawing from everything and will not do anything with this station (…). comedian Oliver Pocher (45) gave a lot of praise for this tough announcement: “These are eggs.”

After the cancellation of the scandal show, Chris Töpperwien spoke up again and shared his relief, but also emphasized: “Only with common sense this could have been clear in advance and didn’t have to come to that.” Whether he still announced as announced the transmitter will break remains to be seen.

Michael Wendler: The crash of a hit star For a long time, Michael Wendler was one of the biggest names in the German Schlager landscape and regularly placed in the charts with songs like “Egal” and “What if”. With the beginning of the corona pandemic, however, the native of North Rhine-Westphalia drew attention to himself with questionable and conspiracy-theoretical statements. After comparing Germany to a “concentration camp” on Telegram in January 2021 due to new corona regulations, RTL announced that it would cut him from the DSDS season at the time. A month later, his Instagram account was also deleted. Today, Michael Wendler and Laura Müller run an OnlyFans account for which subscribers have to pay $34.99 a month. (Source used: dwdl.de)

“Unfortunately, it would have been a success”: Celebrities react to the cancellation of the RTL2 series about the Wendlers

RTL2’s change of course is also very well received by Chris Töpperwien’s celebrity colleagues. “I’m glad you made this decision,” writes “Jungle Camp” star Julian FM Stoeckel (35). “We, the artists who also work with RTL2, are happy that you don’t give a stage to a man like Michael Wendler, who compares the Corona rules at the time with a concentration camp. Thanks.”

After a day, the controversial Wendler documentary on RTL2 was overturned again. Celebrities like Giulia Siegel and Chris Töpperwien respond to the cancellation with approval. © Screenshot/Instagram/giuliasiegel; IMAGO/Future Image; Screenshot/Instagram/chris.toepperwien (photomontage)

“Right decision!” Praises actress Giulia Siegel (48) – but also criticizes that the original post has been deleted. “Thank you, I think it’s really good,” says reality star Detlev Steves (54), “Unfortunately, it would have been a success, but you chose the audience. I’m glad you guys are stable and I wasn’t wrong.”

In addition to Chris Töpperwien’s clear announcement, Geissens should also have persuaded RTL2 to throw all plans with Michael Wendler and Laura Müller overboard again. Because Carmen Geiss (57) threatened because of the Wendler documentary with the Geissens leaving RTL2. Sources used: Instagram/rtlzwei, Instagram/chris.toepperwien, dwdl.de