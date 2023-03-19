Cell phone with good battery: see 5 options in 2023

With the growing demand for increasingly powerful cell phones, the battery has become one of the main points of concern for users. After all, nothing is more frustrating than running out of charge during the day, isn’t it? Therefore, in this post we will present the 5 smartphones with the most efficient batteries on the market in 2023, so that you can choose a reliable device that does not let you down.

Our smartphone picks for this list are based entirely on the official Oficina da Net Battery Test ranking. The test consists of a standardized route, with several applications and records of the load level at each step change. Check test details here!

⚠️ It is worth mentioning that our list takes into account not only efficiency and consumption, but also the price of the device, launch date and power. ⚠️

Moto G53

With lightweight hardware, HD screen, 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAh capacity battery, the Moto G53 reaches fifth place on our list of batteries. As much as there are “haters” of Motorola, the cost-effectiveness of this device is undeniable, especially when taking into account the elegance of its construction.

The G53 survived all of our test runs, ending it with a 9% charge remaining. The period of 15:00 hours with the screen off after the complete test was also a hand on the wheel for the Moto G53, consuming just 4% of that 9%.



Xiaomi POCO X4 GT

Making use of an amazing MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, the POCO X4 GT settles at fourth place on our list. This device has a fullHD display, 144Hz refresh rate and a battery slightly larger than the average, 5080 mAh capacity. Its charging speed is also high, as it has a 67W charger in its box.

Despite being powerful and performing, the POCO X4 GT easily survived our test, finishing with 14% of energy remaining. Another important aspect about the smartphone is its charging speed, which took 51 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.



Google Pixel 6A

Varying a little from conventional brands, we have the Google Pixel 6A with the purest experience of an Android. In addition to the excellent cameras, the Pixel are famous for Tensor processors, produced by Google itself. The 6A also has a Full HD screen, refresh rate of just 60Hz and a 4410 mAh battery.

SIZE IS NOT A DOCUMENT! Despite a slightly smaller-than-usual battery capacity, the Pixel 6A slayed in our tests, ending up with 17% charge remaining. One of the negative points of the Pixel is definitely the charging speed, as it accepts an 18W rate, but does not come with the charger in the box. According to our test, it took a total of 3:10h to go from 0 to 100%.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Returning now with a Xiaomi ROOT, we have the Redmi Note 11, a classic “cheap” from Aliexpress, famous among users on a tight budget. This darling was launched with a Snapdragon 680 processor, a fullHD screen, 90Hz refresh rate and a powerful 5000 mAh battery.

For battery fans, the Note 11 is one of the best choices, as the bluebird survived the entire battery test run with 29% charge remaining. The standby period with the screen off was also very quiet, with the device consuming only 5% during the 3 pm stage. Its recharging speed is also impressive, as in addition to having the charger and cables in the original box, the Note 11 goes from 0 to 100% in just 1:20h.



Samsung Galaxy M62

It’s finally time for the true KING OF THE BATTERY. The Samsung Galaxy M62 features the Exynos 9825 processor, a fullHD resolution screen, 60Hz refresh rate and an impressive battery capacity of 7000 mAh.

Since the beginning of our battery test, the M62 remains the top 1, surpassing all the latest releases when it comes to efficiency. After completing our entire test circuit, the M62 was left with an absolutely monstrous 33% charge remaining. But the M62 has a clear disadvantage: its size. A 7000 mAh smartphone has its positives and negatives, and the criticisms of the M62 involve its excessive size (thickness) and its weight. This cell phone also loses some points when we consider that it was launched in early 2021, unlike other names mentioned on this list.

If you are one of those people looking for good energy efficiency in your smartphone, don’t just look at the raw numbers of a battery, because often their optimization is unreliable and you end up with a 5000 mAh battery that behaves like a of 3000 mAh. Always research well about the capacity and durability of the device you are interested in, there is no mistake.