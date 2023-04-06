Cello! Jack Black confirms reunion of ‘School of Rock’ for his 20 years

One of the funniest movies at the start of the new millennium was School of Rock (School of Rock) con Jack Black. Here, the actor plays a a failed musician who takes a false identity to be a temporary teacher in a prestigious school.

When Jack Black’s character discovers that many members of his hall are talented in playing some instruments, he decides to put together a small band with the intention of entering them in a contest and win some money. But what at first seems like a merely selfish decision, becomes an opportunity for young people to discover who they are.

The film was a success among the funniest musical comedies not only at that time, but always. And this 2023, School of Rock celebrates 20 years of its premiere. So a meeting with the cast has been put on the table that was already confirmed by Jack Black himself.

Elenco the ‘School of Rock’. and 2003 / Photo: Getty

School of Rock turns 20 and Jack Black knows it

As we told you, School of Rock He turns 20 this 2023. Since its premiere in the early 2000s, several cast members have met on different occasions, but the difference is that this time it’s for celebrate it big under the organization of Jack Black himself.

The idea is exciting, and at the same time it brings us a lot of nostalgia. Jack Black himself, in an interview said, “All these kids were 10 when we made the movie, and now they’re like 30.“. Part of the charm of School of Rock was seeing these little moneyed kids go all in on the most classic songs in the genre.

“We are getting together for the 20th anniversary. We like to play. I’m dying to see how the kids from ‘School of Rock’ have grown up and become adults.‘” Jack Black said of the news.

The death of Kevin Clark, drummer for School of Rock

However. Unfortunately the meeting of School of Rock will not be complete- In 2021, The actor Kevin Clark, who gave life to Freddy (drummer of the band), died at the age of 32 in an accident. The actor was riding his bike when a car hit him on the streets of Chicago.

A few years earlier, Jack Black had met Kevin Clark during a Tenacious D concert in Chicago. Parker hasn’t acted since School of Rock and had dedicated himself fully to music. Jack Black’s planned reunion won’t be complete without Parker, but it can be a great tribute to the musician.

Kevin Clark como Freddie Jones en ‘School of Rock’ / Foto: IMDb

